Minister says wait years, but Aged Care nurse shortages affect us now - PSNZ

Monday, 9 August, 2021 - 18:31

Presbyterian Support (PSNZ) is urging Government to prioritise the Aged Care sector to prevent more closure of facilities. But in statements last week, Minister of Health Andrew Little indicated he is prepared to let pay parity issues for the sector’s nurses take a number of years to ‘wash through the system’.

Like many others in the aged care sector, Presbyterian Support regions are struggling to retain nursing staff within its Enliven services for older people, particularly now that Covid 19 and immigration settings have heavily impacted their recruitment of internationally qualified nurses.

"As our population ages the last thing New Zealand needs is for providers of Aged Residential Care to close down. Yet the shortage of qualified Aged Care nurses leaves us considering our longer term options " says Dr Prudence Stone, National Executive Officer for Presbyterian Support.

The NZ Aged Care Association reported that nationally 15 Aged Residential Care sites have either closed beds or turned away admissions due to the nursing shortage - up to 900 vacancies at present out of a national Aged Care nursing workforce of 5000. In light of this, Dr Stone is disappointed with the Minister’s statements and argues there’s a failure by government to take in the critical situation for older people now in need of aged residential support.

"It’s a question of staff safety: without our staff vacancies filled, we can’t take on new residents. The government needs to consider the unique health needs of those suffering from age-related conditions such as Dementia, and ask itself: who will be there for the majority of older New Zealanders, when regional providers are forced to close their doors?"

Pay parity is just one measure the Government is too slow in addressing, says Dr Stone. Prioritising internationally qualified nurses and their families through immigration and MIQ processes is another, and adequate support to train New Zealand registered nurses to fill the sector’s gap a third.

"On a weekly basis we learn of more of our nurses forced to leave jobs they love because of hold ups with their visas. In Southland, for example, three Enliven nurses have informed us that to get their families to New Zealand they need to travel back to India and escort them here via a green zone country. Once here, they’ll of course have to pay for MIQ. This all may take several months and if they are unsuccessful, they have all indicated they will have to return to India."

To alleviate the shortage Presbyterian Support wants to see an urgent funding review of Aged Care and immediate prioritisation of internationally qualified nurses and support for their families through immigration and MIQ processes. They also call for greater partnership with government in training and education, to boost nursing student numbers .