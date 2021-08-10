Waikeria Prison riot costs blow out - Simeon Brown

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 - 13:01

The costs of damages from the six-day riot at Waikeria Prison continue to mount, while Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis remains missing in action, says Simeon Brown National Party Spokesperson for Corrections.

"The settlement value arising out of the insurance claim for the damage causes sits at nearly $24 million. This is an enormous amount of money being spent to pay for the damages caused by a riot that was allowed to last six days.

"The Department of Corrections insurance payout is at the policy limits - if another riot were to occur this year with another prison being burned down the taxpayers would have to fork out the cash to repair the damage.

"The Government has had to sign off a multimillion-dollar write-down of the jail, so the bill could balloon even more when everything is tallied up.

"To make matters worse, the Corrections is refusing to disclose what the total cost of writing off the assets is, as well it being revealed by Kelvin Davis that the insurance payout will not cover the cost of demolishing of the prison.

"The whole situation at Waikeria was a Kelvin Davis catastrophe from start to finish. Here we are now, months later, footing the bill for his incompetence. The Minister has proven time and again that he is capable only of opening the doors to let prisoners out."