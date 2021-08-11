Simple self-identification one step closer

Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 - 22:28

A self-identification process that supports the needs of transgender, non-binary and intersex New Zealanders is one step closer, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said today.

"I’m inviting the Governance and Administration select committee to consider improvements to the self-identification process in the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Bill", Jan Tinetti said.

"There has been strong, ongoing public interest in this Bill and I am excited to see it moving towards becoming law. I look forward to hearing from everyone interested in the proposals."

The Bill had its second reading in Parliament today.

Self-identification was introduced to the Bill by the select committee in 2018 in response to a petition it received. Minister Tinetti has proposed improvements to the self-identification process which the public can see in the Supplementary Order Paper.

"This Government is committed to making sure we have the best process for transgender, non-binary and intersex New Zealanders to formally acknowledge their gender.

"As the Minister of Internal Affairs it upsets me to know information provided on a birth certificate can be a cause of such stress for so many people. It’s important that we get this right for all New Zealanders. I would like to hear more from our diverse communities, including MÄori, Pacific peoples and ethnic communities, including those who weren’t born in New Zealand, as well as young people."

The public will be able to make submissions and share their views on the Bill.

A fact sheet about the Bill is available in 16 languages: https://www.dia.govt.nz/bdmreview#Factsheets