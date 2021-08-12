Mayor Boult congratulates government on proactive plan to reconnect NZers to the world

Thursday, 12 August, 2021 - 16:14

The government has today taken a very significant step towards the progressive opening of Aotearoa New Zealand’s borders.

"Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning outlined the next steps in reconnecting New Zealanders to the rest of the world which will see a transition towards isolation-free travel from low risk countries for vaccinated travellers. While I don’t expect that will open the flood gates for international visitors it will provide a steady pathway towards recovery of the tourism industry and continue to benefit our wider economy," said Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult following the online forum earlier today.

"We all know the importance of vaccinating - not only for our own safety but for that of our wider communities. We have been saying for some time that while managed isolation has been an appropriate and necessary measure to protect the health of kiwis, a successful vaccination rollout to all New Zealanders makes the progressive easing of border restrictions a proactive and logical decision. The Prime Minister, her colleagues and her advisors should be congratulated for their use of the best available evidence in formulating an agile strategy that will reduce the need for lockdowns and continue to strengthen our already proven COVID-19 elimination systems."

"The underlying message here, is that all Kiwis that can get vaccinated need to do so. By being vaccinated we not only protect ourselves but we are showing our care for our families and communities (especially those unable to be vaccinated for health reasons), our businesses and economy and our all-important health service workers. I very much encourage employers to assist staff in making time available to ensure widespread vaccination happens and to do all that we can to avoid additional lockdowns. This includes encouraging scanning of QR codes, allowing staff to work from home and to have adequate time off when they’re sick. The government has confirmed that the vaccination roll out will soon be ramped up to get everyone protected by December. Let’s all do our part in making that happen," he said.

"Our district, and others in New Zealand, are highly reliant on tourism and today’s announcements are certainly a light at the end of a very long tunnel. Team work has never been so necessary and perhaps early next year, never so rewarding."