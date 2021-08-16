Greens: NZ Govt must do everything in its power to support peace in Afghanistan

Monday, 16 August, 2021 - 13:14

Green Party Co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson strongly condemn the new surge in terror by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

"It is heart-breaking to know that Afghans face the prospect of living under Taliban rule once again, with women and girls at the greatest risk of sexual and gender-based violence.

"The New Zealand Government needs to assist in bringing home all New Zealand citizens currently stuck in Afghanistan, as well as repatriate Afghan citizens who worked with the New Zealand Defence Force. The assistance these Afghan citizens have provided New Zealand now puts their lives at risk. These interpreters are at risk of torture and persecution because of their assistance to our Defence Force" says Green Party human rights spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman.

Additionally, the Green Party believes Aotearoa New Zealand can play an important role in leading diplomacy and humanitarian aid efforts to secure aid corridors urgently needed now, and build long-term pathways to peace. That means working with our allies and partners to ensure Taliban fighters have no more funding and resources, even if that means standing up to our trading partners.

The last 20 years has proved that military intervention in Afghanistan does not work. Military intervention only results in the further destruction of communities who are already shattered by repeated foreign invasions and rise of oppressive forces.

"We know that Afghans want no more military occupation or war. Now is the time to do better", says Ghahraman.