Delivering on Maori housing repairs - Willie Jackson

Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 10:57

The Government’s MÄori Housing Network Repair Programme is making positive changes for whÄnau says Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson.

"The housing crisis has particularly impacted MÄori, with whÄnau disproportionately living with serious housing deprivation, affecting health, employment and other wellbeing outcomes."

Over the last three years, our MÄori Housing Network Repair Programme, has delivered critical repairs to 1471 MÄori homes throughout Aotearoa New Zealand," Willie Jackson said.

"Everyone deserves to live in warm, safe and healthy homes regardless of where they are and I am very proud of the work that our Government is doing in rural Aotearoa to enable this to happen.

"The programme works, I’ve seen it first-hand in Kaingaroa, where 145 homes were in poor condition and consequently maintenance and repair of the village infrastructure was desperately needed."

The Government invested over $3.5 million into the whÄnau-led community development project and produced:

- 91 repairs completed

- 73 whÄnau ora plans developed and actioned

- Seven DIY workshops delivered and two follow-up days to review DIY work started over phase one and two of the project.

"I was invited into one of the whare, where I was shown the difference those repairs have made to the three generations of one family who live there. We will continue to partner and invest with Iwi in MÄori led housing solutions. A by MÄori for MÄori solution works, Kaingaroa proves it," Willie Jackson said.

That is why as part of our overall MÄori Housing investment of $730 million assigned $140 million over the next four years to the MÄori Housing Network, where we will build new Papakainga and undertake critical repairs to more than 700 existing houses, Willie Jackson said.