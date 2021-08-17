'Raise flooding car park' in Hutt City - Thomas Morgan

Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 12:45

Thomas Morgan a candidate in the Central Ward by-election for the Hutt City Council is surprised to see the flooding situation at the Hutt City riverbank car park as the Hutt River gets ever higher with parked cars in direct threat of being swamped by the water.

‘It would seem logical to rebuild the car park so that it is well above the flooding level to avoid the chaos that is occurring at the moment. With the rise in global warning this is likely to be a far more frequent situation than in the past.’

‘Cars are currently being towed out of harm’s way where possible however how quickly that can be done is a question and I’m wanting urgent action to have the situation prevented from happening again. He said.