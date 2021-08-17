We must be decisive in the face of Delta variant - Collins

Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 20:17

National supports the Government’s decision to move New Zealand into Level 4 lockdown for three days and Auckland and Coromandel for seven days, following a positive Covid-19 test in the community, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

"The evidence from overseas is clear; decisive action to prevent further community spread is what is needed when it comes to the highly-transmissible Delta variant.

"It is better to act now to stamp out the spread of Covid-19 than to take half measures which do not work and result in it taking longer to shut down the spread.

"It is crucial that the Government resumes vaccinations as soon as possible. This case only highlights how important it is that we get as many Kiwis vaccinated as we can.

"Business support will obviously be necessary and we look forward to quick advice from Government as to how the economy will be supported during this difficult time.

"We must act swiftly to get the situation under control and I ask New Zealanders to follow public health advice. Stay calm, don’t panic, and please use the Covid-19 Tracer app."