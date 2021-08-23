Auckland Central MP welcomes new Covid-19 walk-in testing centre

Monday, 23 August, 2021 - 22:15

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick welcomes the establishment of a designated walk-in COVID-19 testing centre at the Victoria Street Carpark in the City Centre to help with the increased demand for testing in the area.

"Auckland’s City Centre is a focal point of the current outbreak, with a large number of places of interest including universities, restaurants and event centres. It’s also home to 40,000 people.

"Auckland Central happens to have the country’s lowest rate of car ownership, and with the previous designated sites each being in excess of 5km of the Sky Tower, it was hugely important to pop-up a fit-for-purpose space in the city so people don’t have to leave our neighbourhood.

"I want to thank the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre team for their responsive and swift actions to scope a location and resourcing for this much-needed facility. Our community deeply appreciates our health workforce who are working around the clock to ensure we are all safe and healthy.

"Shout out to the phenomenal City Centre Residents Group for pushing for this, as they do for all issues and opportunities for our high-density dwellers. The city is our home.

The Victoria Street Carpark walk-in testing centre opens at 10.30am on Tuesday 24 August. More details can be found on the Auckland Regional Public Health website.

Swarbrick encourages those in Auckland Central who need further support to reach out to her at chloe.swarbrick@parliament.govt.nz.