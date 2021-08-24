'6000 signatures to save birthing centre' - Chris Bishop

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 12:13

National List MP based in Hutt South says his petition to save the Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre at Melling in Lower Hutt has now been signed by over 6000 people and, with a decision imminent on the birthing centre’s future, the Government must urgently fund the centre.

"The Government needs to hear the message- it is unacceptable that Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre at Melling closes down because of a lack of Government support.

"The Birthing Centre has only been open since 2018 and is at risk thanks to short-sighted decision making by the local DHB which refuses to let funding follow where a women chooses to give birth.

"A decision will be made this week and Government Ministers must step in to ensure the birthing centre does not close.

"Hutt maternity is in a bad enough state as it is without a purpose-built near brand new facility closing down. Last weekend Hutt Hospital’s maternity ward went into a "code red" staffing crisis, the number of Lead Maternity Carers in the Hutt is at near record lows, and the hospital maternity service is short 15 out of 50 full time staff.

"Barely any of the $9 million allocated to the Hutt two years ago to upgrade maternity facilities has been spent, meanwhile a dedicated birthing unit down the road funded by a charitable trust is closing.

"The closure of the birthing centre would be a disaster for mums, babies and families in the Hutt Valley.

"The Government must urgently fund the birthing centre."