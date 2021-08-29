Waiariki MP launches petition: No more MIQ in Rotorua

Sunday, 29 August, 2021 - 14:48

Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and Mema Paremata mō te Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi has today launched a petition to stop the establishment of more MIQ facilities in Rotorua.

"Minister Hipkins last week confirmed that he is exploring the potential for another MIQ facility in Rotorua, despite resounding kickback from the community saying no more MIQ," said Waititi

"Rotorua is now being unfairly targeted. Te Arawa Iwi and Rotorua locals, as the receiving communities of MIQ facilities are the key stakeholders in this debate and they must be listened to" says Waititi.

"40% of the Rotorua population is Māori. The negative impact of these Government decisions are significantly higher for Rotorua just because our people are at greater risk of falling through all of the gaps"

"The Lakes DHB have made it clear that another MIQ facility in Rotorua will put too much pressure on their capacity to deliver healthcare because it will negatively impact hospital facilities and staff and it will come at a cost to Rotorua locals who will miss out".

"Another MIQ hotel also means that Rotorua will take longer to re-build their economic capacity in the tourism sector and it will increase the health and safety risks to the local communities".

"Te Arawa is renowned for their manaakitanga (hospitality); it is the bedrock behind their tourism success. They have done their bit and now their manaakitanga is being abused".

"We understand that our country needs to be part of the solution for this COVID crisis and Rotorua has been that solution for long enough. They have had their turn and it is now time for another region to step up. Maybe the Government should turn its view towards Queenstown" said Waititi.