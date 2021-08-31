Labour’s ‘reannouncement’ won’t help struggling tourism businesses - Todd McClay

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 - 13:54

The Labour Government’s latest press release reannouncing a business support scheme for some South Island regions provides nothing new for struggling tourism operators, says National’s Tourism Spokesperson Todd McClay.

"Tourism businesses cannot open their doors in any part of New Zealand today. This reannouncement suggests it’s business as usual for the Government while every tourism business struggles.

"Giving $5,000 to consultants and accountants to tell tourism companies they haven’t got any tourists is of little help to these businesses.

"The Government should focus on getting New Zealanders vaccinated so we can return to an environment where tourism is thriving. New Zealand’s position at the back of the vaccination queue is hurting our tourism industry.

"For months I have been receiving calls from tourism operators up and down the country concerned about the future of their businesses. They need a Minister in their corner who is willing and able to take meaningful steps to protect our biggest pre-Covid export industry.

"Reannouncing the same support is not enough - tourism operators need real action from the Labour Government."