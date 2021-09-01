Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

New Maori COVID-19 Communication portal - Willie Jackson

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 - 16:25

Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson has today announced a new approach to the Government’s MÄori communications response to COVID-19.

"We’ve done some good work so far. But there is so much happening that we have to bring all that information under one umbrella. So that’s why we are launching a new MÄori Communication Portal on our Te Puni KÅkiri website," Willie Jackson said.

While, the COVID-19.govt.nz website will remain the main source of trusted Covid-19 information for all New Zealanders, the tpk.govt.nz webpage will become another source of Covid information that will be the go-to-website for Te Ao MÄori.

The portal includes linking through to important information on the Karawhiua MÄori vaccination campaign led by TPK co-delivered by Te Hiringa Hauora (Health Promotion Agency) and supported by the Ministry of Health and the Unite Against COVID-19 teams.

"Basically, anything and everything that MÄori need will be on our website from; where you can get vaccinated and tested, to where you can get WhÄnau Ora or a wage subsidy, we will try to have all the relevant information that our whÄnau might need."

Willie Jackson said he was pleased the MÄori vaccination rates were picking up but there was still more to do to ensure whÄnau were vaccinated and this new communications portal will help in accessing and supporting whanau.

