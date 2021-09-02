'Major boost to Pacific Community in the face of Covid-19' - Aupito William Sio

Thursday, 2 September, 2021 - 11:58

The Government has agreed to a $26 million boost to support our Pacific communities in this current outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Associate Minister of Health, Aupito William Sio said.

"We know we need to get every eligible person in our communities vaccinated and this will help this effort," Aupito William Sio said.

"This investment will allow for more targeted and effective support to our Pacific communities as we continue to do everything in our power to eliminate the virus and to keep the people of Aotearoa New Zealand safe from COVID-19.

The extra funding will go towards Pacific health and disability services; sustaining the response to the current outbreak, scaling up mobile outreach and Pacific community vaccination services, and improving engagement and communications to reach specific ethnic groups within the Pacific community.

"This $26 million is a significant and much needed investment into our response. This will ensure that our Pacific health and disability sector have the resources they need both to continue delivering critical services, and to upscale further support for our aiga and communities," Aupito William Sio said.

"Our Pacific providers have proven time and time again, that they are an essential part of the Government’s response to this outbreak for our Pacific communities. In the August 2020 outbreak and today, they are the heroes on the frontline everyday out there keeping our families and communities safe.

"These providers are known and trusted by the communities that they both live and work in. They have the language skills and the cultural intelligence required for the most effective response.

"E fofo e le alamea le alamea, the solutions for our challenges lie within communities, "Aupito William Sio said.

"The Government recognises that the Pacific health and disability sector needs to be supported to lead the response for our Pacific communities.

"I am proud of our Pacific providers, leaders, communities and aiga for stepping up to each play their part in keeping us all safe," Aupito William Sio said.