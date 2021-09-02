Family Planning - 'promoting a culture of death' - Right to Life

Thursday, 2 September, 2021 - 14:07

Right to Life is concerned that Family Planning in their war against women and their precious unborn children are seeking to deceive women into believing that the murder of the unborn child in a medical abortion is a miscarriage.

Family Planning states on its web site that "an early medical abortion brings on a miscarriage similar to a natural miscarriage."

"Two medications are taken for an EMA. Usually, the medications are taken two days apart, but if the pregnancy is less than seven weeks (49 days) you may be able to take both medications on the same day."

"Once you have taken the medication you go home to miscarry the pregnancy."

Family Planning is seeking to deceive women into believing that a medical abortion is similar to a miscarriage, however it isn’t. The medical definition of a miscarriage is, "spontaneous or unplanned expulsion of a fetus from the womb, before 20 weeks".

To call an abortion a miscarriage is untrue and is deeply offensive to women who have experienced pain and grief from the tragic loss of a much loved and wanted baby.

Family Planning is at the forefront in promoting the killing of children in the womb who are unwanted. It supported the decriminalisation of abortion and the right of women to kill their baby for any reason up to birth. It does not recognise the humanity of the unborn child nor does it recognise the child’s right to life. It does not recognise the unborn child as a unique and unrepeatable miracle of God’s loving creation.

Family Planning is the major abortion referral agency in New Zealand.

In 2020, 246 unborn children were killed at its Tauranga clinic.

Family Planning is a loyal affiliate of the International Planned Parenthood Federation [IPPF] that was responsible for the killing of more than one million unborn children in 2020. Planned Parenthood supports the forced abortion policy of the Chinese government.

The IPPF promotes worldwide a culture of death under the guise of promoting a "woman’s right to choose", but this is a lie. The IPPF and the NZFPA are complicit in the most horrendous human rights abuses against women that the world has ever known. The Chinese Family Planning Association became an affiliate of IPPF in 1983. The IPPF has funded the Chinese Family Planning Association and has cooperated with it in implementing China’s notorious one child family policy, which has now been relaxed.

China’s one child family policy started in 1979, and has resulted in forced abortions, 196 million compulsory sterilisations, the mandatory insertion of 403 million forced intrauterine devices, punitive fines, imprisonment, destruction of homes and loss of employment.

Sex selection abortions have resulted in 37 million missing girls. Since 1971 there have been 330 million abortions in China.

Right to Life challenges Family Planning to tell the women of New Zealand how the Association can condone the massive human rights abuses against women in China and claim that they support a women’s right to choose to have a baby?

Right to Life asks, why does the government continue to fund IPPF and the NZFPA in its unrelenting war against women. Why too does the media refuse to expose the anti- life agenda of the NZFPA and treats Family Planning as the champions of women?