Statement from Green Party Co-leaders on West Auckland supermarket attack

Friday, 3 September, 2021 - 19:24

"We send our thoughts and aroha to the victims and their whānau as they deal with this shocking terror attack," Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson says.

"This is a time now to support our communities and guard against the kind of hate and prejudice that inspired this attack."

Co-leader James Shaw said: "We must ensure this hate is not turned towards our migrant communities of colour, and particularly our Muslim communities who have already suffered so much."

"We stand with everyone today, stand for love and inclusion in our communities across Aotearoa, and we thank the Police and bystanders for acting quickly in such a terrifying situation."