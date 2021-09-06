Auckland Central MP welcomes relocated COVID-19 vaccination centre

Monday, 6 September, 2021 - 16:07

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick welcomes the relocation of the City Centre’s dedicated COVID-19 Vaccination Centre from Elliot Street to a larger space on Graham Street, just up from Victoria Park, which will provide close to double the capacity.

"Auckland’s City Centre is home to 40,000 people, many of whom don’t own cars and are under 30 so have only just last week become eligible to book their vaccinations. I heard from many concerned constituents who were unable to get an appointment until mid-October, with the Elliot Street facility, GP clinics and pharmacies booked out for weeks in advance.

"Moving to a larger location was something we’d seen happen successfully in Nelson and Blenheim. I would like to thank the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) who acted swiftly to explore options to do the same for Auckland’s City Centre.

"This increased capacity will mean our City Centre community will have access to quick and timely vaccination appointments in their neighbourhood. Our defence against COVID-19 and any mutations relies on us all playing our part, and the larger centre is one key development to help us do just that.

Swarbrick is continuing to work with NRHCC to support plans for dedicated vaccination facilities for University of Auckland and AUT students.

"The majority of tertiary students have only recently become eligible for vaccination. As we saw with this community outbreak and its locations of interest, the unique and close proximity of lectures and student accommodation means there’s a real public interest in efficient deployment of their vaccinations. I know the University of Auckland in particular has been doing a lot of work in proposing a sophisticated solution to make this happen. We expect more news on this very soon."

The Auckland CBD Vaccination Centre will be located at 35 Graham Street, open from Wednesday 8 September. For more details, see the COVID-19 Vaccination Information Roll-out for Northland and Auckland page. https://immunisation.northernregion.health.nz/#where-to-get-vaccinated