Greens’ Te Matawaka Caucus responds to ACT leader’s racial sabotage

Monday, 6 September, 2021 - 17:04

The Green Party’s Te Matawaka is calling out ACT leader David Seymour for apparently targeting Maori vaccination providers for political gain.

Mr Seymour publicly shared vaccine booking information which was intended for Maori communities.

"It is totally unacceptable and quite irresponsible for a Member of Parliament, and a party leader, to lean on a racist narrative during a global pandemic," says the Green Party’s Te Matawaka chair Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

"Maori vaccination providers are doing amazing mahi to protect our whanau and the wider community, especially now that vaccinations are available to rangatahi and all age groups.

"Maori already suffer significant health disparities and are most at risk of COVID-19. We want to make sure Aotearoa has the best health system in place to ensure we protect them.

"It looks like Mr Seymour has deliberately gone out of his way sabotage the Government’s elimination strategy to protect us from COVID-19. This kind of behaviour puts all of Aotearoa at risk."