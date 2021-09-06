Government congratulates NZ Paralympic team

Monday, 6 September, 2021 - 19:21

The Government has congratulated New Zealand’s Paralympic Team following an outstanding showing at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

"Our New Zealand Paralympian athletes have once again shown incredible talent, tenacity and determination at the Tokyo Paralympic Games winning 12 medals, with every athlete who represented New Zealand making us so proud," Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson said.

"From our greatest para athlete of all time Sophie Pascoe, to young champion Tupou Neiufu to the dominance of Lisa Adams to the triumph of Holly Robinson after two silvers previously, there were so many amazing moments.

"I am also immensely proud that as a result of the decision we made in 2018 all the medallists from the Paralympics will now receive the same payments (known as PEGs) as Olympic medallists. This parity was long overdue and is a great basis for athletes to look ahead to Paris 2024," Grant Robertson said.

"Qualifying for the Paralympics is an enormous achievement, and it’s certainly made me incredibly proud to see the determination, skill and preparation of our Paralympians come to fruition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni said.

"I know many of us who have been able to observe the games from our sofas while under COVID-19 Alert Level lockdown, have been able to enjoy the successes, participation, and absolute athleticism of our amazing Paralympians.

"We have a great tradition of achievement in the Paralympics, but we cannot forget the additional benefit of the Paralympics serving as a platform to challenge misconceptions about disabled people.

"All our Paralympian athletes have smashed glass ceilings. They had stories to tell whilst inspiring us as a nation. We’re not only immensely proud but we feel privileged to know their stories." Carmel Sepuloni said.