"It’s ok to admit you’re wrong, Prime Minister" - David Seymour

Thursday, 9 September, 2021 - 16:17

"The Prime Minister’s inability to answer my questions in parliament today proves her inexplicable decision to cease pre-departure testing from Sydney was clearly the wrong one," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"This is the most likely reason that Delta has spread in the community.

"The Prime Minister should admit that she was wrong, she might just find that doing so raises the level of confidence from New Zealanders if she can admit mistakes and learn from them.

"The Government previously dropped the requirement for pre-departure testing for Kiwis coming home from New South Wales, while practically every other location on earth requires pre-departure testing and MIQ if you want to come to New Zealand.

"Today the Prime Minister gave no substance when she was asked why this was the case. She should admit she stuffed up and apologise. It’s the least New Zealanders deserve."