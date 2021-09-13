Innovative te reo prediction tool announced in Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori - Willie Jackson

Monday, 13 September, 2021 - 08:53

A new MÄori language prediction tool will play a key role in tracking our te reo MÄori revitalisation efforts, Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson announced today.

He Ara Poutama mÅ te reo MÄori (He Ara Poutama) can forecast the number of conversational and fluent speakers of te reo MÄori from now until 2040, using a computer-generated statistical technique.

Willie Jackson said being able to see the impact of our language revitalisation efforts and see our progress through a forward-looking lens was a powerful tool.

"We all need to do our bit to ensure te reo MÄori is a thriving and living language and it’s heartening to see this happening across the motu. He Ara Poutama is clear, what we do now will have implications for years to come," Willie Jackson said.

He Ara Poutama was a Te Whare o te reo Mauriora shared research project that was led by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, Te MÄtÄwai and Ministry of Education. A summary report on the He Ara Poutama tool findings will be published next month.

Willie Jackson said the tool was a great example of collaboration across the MÄori language sector and would be important for helping research and decision-making within Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora.

"For example, He Ara Poutama shows, that for rangatahi, both MÄori and non-MÄori, having a speaker of te reo MÄori in the home is the biggest way to get them more likely to speak conversational te reo MÄori.

"We must identify more opportunities to grow te reo MÄori use in homes and communities. It will be critical to collaborate with Te MÄtÄwai because it is this entity which is generating critical insights from iwi and whÄnau MÄori."

Willie Jackson said it was important to strengthen the pipeline of MÄori language learners and gain traction towards our MÄori language goals together in Aotearoa.

"Engari ki te kotahi te kÄkaho ka whati. Ki te kÄpuia e kore e whati! If we stick to this and come together it can only be a good thing for us all.

"Can I also take this opportunity to encourage everyone to book and get their vaccine against Covid-19. Do it for yourself and do it for your whÄnau," Willie Jackson said.