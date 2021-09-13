Maori vaccination comments - Elizabeth Kerekere

|
Tena Tatou
Please see comments below from Green MP, and Te Matawaka member Dr Elizabeth Kerekere in regards to Maori not being vaccinated, or not knowing a lot about the vaccination.
- It is very disappointing to have such comments coming from a Māori Minister of the Crown who understands some of the challenges we face as Māori. It belittles the mana and mauri of our people.
- The Government were given advice from Te Ropu Whakakaupapa Uruta that the age-based roll-out of vaccinations would discriminate against Maori. The vaccination numbers reflect this and Maori providers are expected to make it work.
- Deflecting the issue of Maori not being vaccinated and pointing the finger back at our people will only dampen communication to get the vaccination.
- Maori providers are serving our people as much as they can, when it comes to a National Health plan to stop a pandemic. It is the Ministry of Health and DHBs who are responsible for getting the messaging out to all communities.
- I would like to see a breakdown of how the extra funding is being rolled out, and whether or not some of that funding is actually dedicated to targeted communication strategies.
- There is a whakatauki that represents how we should be partnering with iwi, hapu, whanau and Maori providers during this time: He aha te kai o te rangatira? He kōrero.
Ngā Mihi
Peta Tangiwai, Senior Press Secretary Māori
