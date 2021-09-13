Proposed rebrand of Wellington City Council is costly pointless navel-gazing - Taxpayers Union

Monday, 13 September, 2021 - 17:47

Wellington City Council should scrap proposals to bring in marketing consultants to bolster its ‘corporate identity’, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman and Wellington ratepayer Louis Houlbrooke says, "While it’s true that the Council doesn’t have the greatest brand reputation, that’s due to real-world problems, not a failure in marketing."

"Ratepayers in the capital are dealing with high rates, bursting pipes, and a faltering transport system. The Council’s reputation will improve when it addresses these real-world problems. The latest report on Council communications looks like an exercise in navel-gazing."

"The Council is not a business and it does not have competitors. Rather, it holds a monopoly over the services it provides and effectively holds its ‘customers’ - that’s to say, ratepayers - hostage between elections. Attempting to pacify ratepayers with flash new logos and slogans insults our intelligence."