Govt must release Maori vaccination data to Whanau Ora - Harete Hipango

Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 14:54

Rather than talk about doing more to increase vaccine uptake, the Government should give WhÄnau Ora providers access to data that will help get MÄori vaccinated against Covid-19, National’s WhÄnau Ora spokesperson Harete Hipango says.

"Yesterday Health Minister Andrew Little admitted that the Government needs to do more to increase the Covid-19 vaccination rates among MÄori in Aotearoa - it’s something we’ve heard over and over.

"But at the same time his Government won’t release data crucial to help Whanau Ora engage with MÄori and encourage uptake of the vaccine."

Auckland's Te WhÄnau O Waipareira Trust Chief Executive John Tamihere said on Tuesday that the current booking systems aren’t working for MÄori. He said access to Government data would allow providers to invite whÄnau to get their vaccine shots, and increase capabilities in having MÄori deal with other MÄori.

"The Ministry of Health and its District Health Boards should be making data available to the community network providers to enable more engagement with the vaccine rollout.

"New ways to engage like the vaccination bus are fine, but the Government should also be focusing on strategies which are fundamental to maximising the uptake of the vaccine for New Zealand’s vulnerable groups, of which we know MÄori are one.

"Excuses like privacy reasons aren’t good enough given the current low uptake of the vaccine by MÄori. We need to get as many people vaccinated as possible and this is one way to target a group who have been slow to engage.

"WhÄnau Ora is about family wellbeing, and right now an important part of that wellbeing is getting whÄnau vaccinated. The Government should be using all the tools in the toolbox to do so, and that includes giving WhÄnau Ora access to data that will encourage vaccine uptake."