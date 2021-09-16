Govt must release Maori vaccination data to Whanau Ora - Harete Hipango

|
Rather than talk about doing more to increase vaccine uptake, the Government should give WhÄnau Ora providers access to data that will help get MÄori vaccinated against Covid-19, National’s WhÄnau Ora spokesperson Harete Hipango says.
"Yesterday Health Minister Andrew Little admitted that the Government needs to do more to increase the Covid-19 vaccination rates among MÄori in Aotearoa - it’s something we’ve heard over and over.
"But at the same time his Government won’t release data crucial to help Whanau Ora engage with MÄori and encourage uptake of the vaccine."
Auckland's Te WhÄnau O Waipareira Trust Chief Executive John Tamihere said on Tuesday that the current booking systems aren’t working for MÄori. He said access to Government data would allow providers to invite whÄnau to get their vaccine shots, and increase capabilities in having MÄori deal with other MÄori.
"The Ministry of Health and its District Health Boards should be making data available to the community network providers to enable more engagement with the vaccine rollout.
"New ways to engage like the vaccination bus are fine, but the Government should also be focusing on strategies which are fundamental to maximising the uptake of the vaccine for New Zealand’s vulnerable groups, of which we know MÄori are one.
"Excuses like privacy reasons aren’t good enough given the current low uptake of the vaccine by MÄori. We need to get as many people vaccinated as possible and this is one way to target a group who have been slow to engage.
"WhÄnau Ora is about family wellbeing, and right now an important part of that wellbeing is getting whÄnau vaccinated. The Government should be using all the tools in the toolbox to do so, and that includes giving WhÄnau Ora access to data that will encourage vaccine uptake."
