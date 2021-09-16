How about we spend the COVID Fund on COVID this time? - David Seymour.

Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 16:18

"The ACT Party is calling on Finance Minister Grant Robertson to spend the $7 billion he’s topped up the COVID Fund with on COVID related issues," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"This might seem like a novel idea to Robertson… but it’s one that most taxpayers would agree with.

"COVID related spending would include things like the wage subsidy and Resurgence Payment.

"It would not include things like cameras on fishing boats, the Te Papa Spirit Collection and the ballet.

"This money comes from taxpayers and it needs to be paid back. Businesses who have been forced to shut and are operating under restricted conditions are crying out for support.

"It’s time for Robertson to get his priorities straight."