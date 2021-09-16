Citizens Advice Bureau backs inquiry into 'dehumanizing' culture at MSD - CAB

Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 18:17

Hayley, who lives Auckland is one of the many WINZ clients who supports an inquiry into WINZ after having stressful and 'dehumanizing' interactions with Work and Income. After applying for a food grant for her brother who has a disability at the beginning of the month and being told it was approved, Hayley called back later in the day to check why the money hadn’t come through yet. Hayley was then told the food grant was declined and says the following conversation was dehumanizing.

"I have never felt so degraded in my life, the way in which I was spoken to...I explained the stressful situation with covid; increased food prices, no car, my brother having psychiatric issues and not managing with lockdown and then the anxiety around the terror attack at the New Lynn mall. I was interrogated and felt stripped of any integrity I have."

Hayley was relieved but somewhat confused when her brother's food grant was later uploaded to his account. Hayley says she didn’t file a complaint after the experience as she is still awaiting any response from complaints she filed over three months ago.

A group of organisations calling for an inquiry into the culture at the Ministry of Social Development’s service delivery arm Work and Income New Zealand says Hayley’s story is just one of many examples of how people are being treated when they reach out for help.

In a letter sent to the Social Services and Community Select Committee Chair Angie Warren-Clark last week, the group of 13 organisations says systemic under-delivery of services, inconsistent rules, insufficient staff training and a culture that punishes and demeans those in desperate need leaves people struggling to access timely and appropriate assistance.

The Citizens Advice Bureau is one of the 13 organisations calling for a select committee inquiry.

"The result of the status quo is that people experiencing hardship have a harder time getting the help they’re eligible for and in some cases they don’t get that help at all. This would be tragic in normal times, but with the added stress of Covid lockdowns it’s a failure we cannot allow to continue," says Acting Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Bureau, Andrew Hubbard.

Hubbard says roughly 6000 New Zealanders come through the 80 Citizens Advice Bureau offices each year for help accessing support from Work and Income.

For enquiries where the Citizens Advice Bureau spent more than 30 minutes supporting a client accessing support from Work and Income, a large amount of the assistance provided is helping clients with simply understanding what help they were entitled to (17.8%) or assisting clients with accessing WINZ’s various systems and forms (22.7%). A substantial portion of their work also involves intervening with WINZ on a client’s behalf (28.8%).

Hubbard says a wide variety of clients have come to CAB for help after running into barriers and not receiving help navigating them from Work and Income.

The Social Services and Community Select Committee is due to vote on whether or not to conduct the inquiry next Tuesday.