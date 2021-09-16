Open letter calling for ACC to cover all birth injuries and trauma reaches 10,000 signatures

Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 18:49

In less than 12 hours, more than 10,000 people have signed on the Green Party’s open letter asking for ACC to cover all birth injuries and trauma.

"This is a phenomenal show of support for mothers, parents and babies who are suffering due to traumatic births and birth injuries," says Green spokesperson for ACC Jan Logie.

"We hope Minister Sepuloni sees this as the push she needs to ensure ACC covers all pain and suffering, and not just grade 3 and 4 perineal tears.

"We understand the Government will be making an announcement in before the end of the month about birth injuries, and it couldn’t come sooner.

"Hundreds of people have shared their personal stories of pain with us after signing the letter. The need is there. All new parents deserve support."