No proof Mob’s meth programme participants ever used the drug - Reti

Sunday, 19 September, 2021 - 11:29

There is no hard evidence any of the participants in the Mongrel Mob methamphetamine pilot had actually used the drug at all, says National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti.

"The Mob-led pilot - ‘Hawke’s Bay Chaindog Community Methamphetamine Rehabilitation Initiative - Kahukura’ - was described by the Prime Minister as being important when she approved the application for $2.75 million.

"There are several major problems with the pilot, especially in methodology.

"First, there was no methamphetamine test before the trial started to act as a baseline and to confirm the 10 participants were actually taking methamphetamine.

"History-taking is not enough for a trial like this, as shown by the fact that during the rest of the pilot lab tests were used.

"Second, ministerial answers show that some interventions may have already been occurring before the pilot. So how do we know the pilot was the cause?

"Third, lab testing during the pilot was not undertaken by an independent lab but by the project’s own Team Leader, who surely had a conflict of interest.

"Fourth, the sum total of the description of the pilot contained in the $2.75 million proposal comprises just two paragraphs. Anyone applying for any sort of research grant will know that a proposal comprising two paragraphs won’t get you in the door, let alone millions in approved funding.

"The Government needs to front up and explain to New Zealand taxpayers and researchers why it gave $2.75 million to a Mongrel Mob methamphetamine program on the back of a weak and poorly-run trial."