Government blanked Northland mayors on lockdown - Dr Shane Reti

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 - 12:06

Jacinda Ardern’s Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet consulted Northland’s three Labour MPs but not Northland’s mayors before extending the region’s level 4 lockdown.

"This was a contentious lockdown for many Northlanders, especially when Northland had no positive cases and many businesses and communities suffered," says Dr Shane Reti, National list MP based in Whangarei.

"Ministerial answers show Northland mayors were ‘told’ that Northland was staying at level 4 with Auckland 30 minutes before the announcement, yet iwi and the Labour three Northland MPs - Kelvin Davis, Willow-Jean Prime and Emily Henderson were ‘extensively engaged’ 24 hours beforehand.

"The purpose of the meetings was ‘to cover potential boundary considerations for Auckland/Northland, locations, checkpoints, compliance, travel permissions and community needs arising at COVID-19, Alert Level 4’.

"Northland mayors could have made important contributions to lockdown boundaries, checkpoints and community need, and chambers of commerce and small businesses are also key stakeholders.

"Even worse, a week previously - and just a few days into lockdown - a similar meeting had been held with iwi. Again, the mayors were not invited.

"The Prime Minister’s office should explain why it saw fit to brief its three Labour MPs but not Northland’s three mayors.

"The Labour MPs also need to answer why they didn’t involve the mayors, and the Prime Minister needs to reassure Northlanders that this was not a spiteful politicisation of Covid, given Northland’s mayors have been vocal in opposition to the Government’s Three Waters proposals."