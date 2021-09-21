ACT challenges Minister to walk outside - James McDowall

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 - 12:54

"The ACT Party is today calling on Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi to walk just a few hundred metres and have the courtesy to listen to the brave Afghan interpreters currently outside Parliament," says ACT’s Immigration spokesperson Dr James McDowall.

"These people were brave enough to protect us in Afghanistan, will the Minister be brave enough to walk outside and listen to them?

"This is meant to be the Government of kindness. Does he think this is kind?

"These people are desperately seeking their siblings to be given visas to live in New Zealand and haven’t even received a reply from any Government Minister. What happened to whanau whanau brother?

"The people currently outside will return to Parliament every day until a Minister has the courtesy to speak with them. It’s time to do the right thing and walk just a few hundred metres and show respect to the people who have done so much for New Zealand."