Melissa Lee - National welcomes Amazon’s investment in New Zealand

Thursday, 23 September, 2021 - 14:15

Amazon Web Services’ investment of $7.5 billion to develop a world-class Cloud Computing Data Centre in New Zealand is a huge vote of confidence in our digital future, says National spokesperson for Digital Economy and Communications Melissa Lee.

"As more business is done online and our tech sector booms, it’s clear we need fit-for-purpose tech infrastructure for our economy.

"Amazon’s investment is a massive confidence boost to our digital economy and will encourage more young New Zealanders to aspire to fulfilling, exciting and high-paying jobs in IT and innovative new industries.

"National wants to nurture a tech sector that grows the economy and allows New Zealand to compete on the world stage. Amazon’s investment is an encouraging sign it believes in these policies too.

"Our digital economy has innovative and inspiring technology start-ups across New Zealand that have blossomed into powerhouse industries globally, and this investment in our digital future will be transformative."