Expert group to lead NZ’s future health system - Little and Henare

Thursday, 23 September, 2021 - 09:00

An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Maori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

"This Government is building a truly national health system to provide consistent, high-quality health services right across the country. This is another step towards fixing the health system so it works for everyone," Andrew Little said.

"The future health system will mean New Zealanders will be able to have equitable access to healthcare to live longer, with the best possible quality of life, no matter who they are or where they live."

Rob Campbell, an experienced professional director with extensive union, public and private sector governance experience has been appointed as the Chair of Health New Zealand. With his extensive experience leading large organisations these skills will be essential to lead Health New Zealand which will become the country’s largest employer.

Sharon Shea, current Chair of the Bay of Plenty DHB and an experienced leader across the health, disability and community sector has been appointed as Co-Chair of the Maori Health Authority and will also serve as a board member of Health New Zealand.

Tipa Mahuta, current Deputy Chair of the Counties Manukau District Health Board, with a background in facilitation, research, policy and community development, and extensive Iwi governance experience, has been appointed Co-Chair of the Maori Health Authority.

Health New Zealand will bring together the country’s 20 DHBs, a workforce of about 80,000, an annual operating budget of $20 billion and an asset base of about $24 billion.

The Maori Health Authority will work alongside Health New Zealand with a joint role in developing system plans, commissioning for primary and community services, and will commission kaupapa Maori services. The Maori Health Authority will also work alongside the Ministry of Health to develop strategies and policies that work for Maori.

"This marks a significant milestone in progress towards a more equitable health system," Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare said.

"The new Maori Health Authority will be a gamechanger for our people. It will grow kaupapa Maori services and give Maori a strong voice in a new system focused on improving the disproportionate health outcomes that have long affected our whanau.

"TÄ Mason Durie’s steering group worked tirelessly to support this appointment process -Ta Mason in particular has ensured we have secured the best possible candidates and combination of skills and experience for what is needed in our future health system," Peeni Henare said.

"The members of the new boards share a dedication to improve the country’s health and wellbeing with a strong community focus. I am confident our new health entities are in the best possible hands to drive this long overdue transformation," Andrew Little said.