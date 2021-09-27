Kiwis overwhelmingly oppose Three Waters plan - Luxon

Monday, 27 September, 2021 - 10:32

In just over two days almost 25,000 New Zealanders signed National’s petition to stop the Three Waters asset grab, reflecting the growing public opposition to Labour’s plans, National’s Local Government spokesperson Christopher Luxon says.

"Kiwis are making it clear they don’t support Labour’s centralisation and control agenda.

"The Government’s model of four water entities would strip control from communities and erode local democracy, putting ratepayer accountability at arm’s length.

"The significant and immediate response to our petition shows New Zealanders won’t accept the brazen theft of water assets they’ve paid for decades to own.

"We agree that every New Zealander deserves clean, safe water. But Labour’s deeply flawed entity model is not the way to get there.

"The Government looks set to ram through their plan at any cost - including making the reforms compulsory for councils, if that’s what it takes.

"National is calling on all Kiwis to sign and share our petition, demand the debate on Three Waters, and tell the Government they can’t force their asset grab on New Zealand."