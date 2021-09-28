Reasons for permitted travel across alert level boundary expanded - Hipkins

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 - 14:32

From 11:59pm tonight additional reasons for permitted travel will be introduced for movement across the Auckland boundary, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

"As this outbreak has shown Delta is highly transmissible, and in order to be confident of controlling its spread, restrictions at the Alert Level boundary have been tougher than previous outbreaks," Chris Hipkins said.

"As case numbers have come down in Auckland and with the introduction of a testing regime for personal travel, we are now in a position where we can safely expand the permitted reasons for travel."

The additional permitted travel reasons are for:

- People relocating permanently to

o Move into a new property that they have purchased or rented

o Start a new job

o Travel to undertake tertiary education or study

- Shared caregiving arrangements

- People returning home from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2

"There are people in Auckland who need to move to a new home or start a new job outside of Auckland, as well as families whose ability to maintain shared childcare arrangements has been restricted," Chris Hipkins said.

"To ensure risks are mitigated, people who are relocating or returning home to an Alert Level 2 area will need to get a negative test within 72 hours of their departure.

"People crossing the boundary for shared caregiving arrangements will need to have a test within seven days of each crossing, as we recognise these arrangements may involve more back-and-forth travel than other reasons.

"People relocating or returning home will need to carry proof of their reason for travel, and not travel if they are unwell or have any symptoms of COVID-19.

"Students are asked to get in touch with their tertiary accommodation provider before planning their travel, so their provider can help prepare for their return.

"We have been able to make these changes due to the job that Alert Level 3 is doing, and we will continue to monitor the situation and take a flexible approach where it makes sense, and is safe to do so," Chris Hipkins said.

People can already relocate or go back home to Auckland permanently, so long as they have proof of residential address. There is no requirement for a COVID-19 test.

"Most people are still not permitted to travel and it is really important that anyone with symptoms or who has been at a location of interest does not travel, isolates at home and gets a COVID-19 test," Chris Hipkins said.