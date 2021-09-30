Matariki holiday Bill heralds new beginnings - Kiri Allan

Thursday, 30 September, 2021 - 05:00

He mÄtÄrere te Pire hararei o Matariki o te tÄ«matanga hou

Hei tÄ te Minita tuarua mÅ te Toi, te Ahurea, te Taonga Tuku Iho, a Kiri Allan, kua tata ake te hararei tÅ«matanui tuatahi e aro ana ki Te Ao MÄori ka whÄiti mai ki Aotearoa i te pÄnuitanga tuatahi o te Pire whakanui i a Matariki.

He Pire reorua Te Pire mÅ te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Te KÄhui o Matariki / Te KÄhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill kei te reo MÄori me te reo Ingarihi. Koinei te ture reorua tuarima a Aotearoa me te harikoa o te KÄwanatanga ki te kite i te Pire e tÄpaea ana ki te Whare i te wÄ ki a Mahuru MÄori.

Hei tÄ Kiri Allan, "He tino takahanga te pÄnuitanga tuatahi o te rangi nei ki te ngÄkau pÅ«mau o te KÄwanatanga kia whakaturia he hararei tÅ«matanui hei whakanui i a Matariki. Ko Matariki tÄ tÄtou hararei tÅ«matanui tuatahi e aro ana ki Te Ao MÄori ka noho motuhake ki a tÄtou."

Ka neke te rÄ maramataka o te hararei tÅ«matanui o Matariki i ia tau kia hÄngai ai ki te maramataka MÄori, ka mutu, ka taka tonu ki te RÄmere.

"I te aranga ake o Matariki i tÄnei tau, ka pÄnuitia ngÄ rÄ o te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Matariki mÅ ngÄ tau e 30 ka takoto ake. E mÅhio ana au he tokomaha te hunga e rikarika ana ki te tuatahi o ngÄ Hararei Tumatanui o Matariki Ä te 24 o Pipiri/Hune 2022.

Hei tÄ Kiri Allan, "Ka noho ahurei tÄnei wÄ mÅ te aro atu ki te motuhaketanga o tÅ tÄtou tuakiri kotahi me te hiranga anÅ o te ao MÄori."

Hei tÄ te Minita mÅ te Workplace Relations and Safety, a Michael Wood: "Ko tÄtahi atu tikanga o te taka tonu o te hararei tÅ«matanui ki te RÄmere ko te titiro whakamua a te tokomaha ka kapea i te RÄhinatanga o ngÄ hararei ki a Matariki."

Ko Matariki te ingoa MÄori o Pleiades, tÄtahi kÄhui whetÅ« ka ara ake i wÄ-takurua, me te tohu i te Tau Hou MÄori. Ki Ätahi iwi ko Puanga kÄ tÄnei wÄ o te tau, ko ia te whetÅ« mÄrama taiahoaho kei runga ake i te kÄhui o Matariki ki te taha katau.

Hei tÄ Kiri Allan, "Ka mihi rÄ te ngÄkau ki te RÅpÅ« Arataki o Matariki nÄ rÄtou nei mÄtou i Ärahi. NÄ Ä rÄtou kupu Ärahi i tÄrai te Pire me Å mÄtou whakaaro ki te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Matariki tonu. NÄ Ä rÄtou mahi, me tÅ rÄtou ngÄkau pai ki te tuku i Å rÄtou mÄtauranga, kua noho mai te mÄtauranga MÄori ki te iho o ngÄ whakataunga mÅ te hararei tÅ«matanui hou."

Ka arahina ngÄ mai whakanui i te hararei tÅ«matanui hou e Ätahi uara matua pÄrÄ i te kotahitanga, te whakawhiti whakaaro, te hÄkari, te huihui tahi, me te ngÄkau oho ki te taiao, he wÄ hoki a Matariki mÅ te:

- Whakamaharatanga - Te mahara ake ki te hunga kua riro mai i te aranga o Matariki i te tau o mua atu

- Whakanui i tÄnei wÄ - Te huihui tahi ki te whakamoemiti mÅ ngÄ painga kei a tÄtou

- Titiro ki ÄpÅpÅ atu - Te titiro whakamua ki ngÄ painga ka kawea mai e te tau hou

Ka taea ngÄ tÅ«tohunga a te RÅpÅ« Arataki o Matariki i te paetukutuku a MBIE.

MÅ Ätahi atu kÅrero e pÄ ana ki te hararei tÅ«matanui o Matariki haere ki te paetukutuku a MBIE.

Matariki holiday Bill heralds new beginnings

The first public holiday that distinctly recognises Te Ao MÄori and is uniquely New Zealand is a step closer with the first reading of a Bill to celebrate Matariki, Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Kiri Allan says.

Te Pire mÅ te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Te KÄhui o Matariki / Te KÄhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill is a dual language Bill in both te reo MÄori and English. This is Aotearoa New Zealand’s fifth piece of dual language legislation and the Government is pleased to see this Bill introduced to the House during Mahuru MÄori.

"Today’s first reading is a significant step toward the Government’s commitment to establish a public holiday to celebrate Matariki. Matariki will be our first public holiday that recognises Te Ao MÄori and will be one that is uniquely ours," Kiri Allan said.

The calendar date for the Matariki public holiday will shift each year to align with the maramataka (MÄori lunar calendar) and will always be on a Friday.

"During the rise of Matariki this year, the dates for the Matariki Public Holiday for the next 30 years were announced. I know many people are looking forward to the first Matariki Public Holiday on 24 June 2022.

"It will be a special time to acknowledge our unique, shared identity and the importance of te ao MÄori," Kiri Allan said

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood said: "The public holiday always falling on a Friday will also mean many of those who miss out on the Mondayisation of holidays will have Matariki to look forward to."

Matariki is the MÄori name for the Pleiades, and refers to a cluster of stars that rises in mid-winter, marking the start of the MÄori New Year. Some iwi name this time of year Puanga, after a bright star that is above and to the right of the Matariki constellation.

"We are grateful to have had the guidance of the Matariki Advisory Group. Their advice has shaped the Bill and our views about the Matariki Public Holiday itself. Because of their work, and their willingness to share their expertise, mÄtauranga MÄori has been at the heart of decision-making on the new public holiday," Kiri Allan said.

Our celebration of the new public holiday will be informed by key values such as unity, sharing, feasting, coming together, and environmental awareness with Matariki being a time for:

Remembrance - Honouring those we have lost since the last rising of Matariki

Celebrating the present - Gathering together to give thanks for what we have

Looking to the future - Looking forward to the promise of a new year.

The recommendations of the Matariki Advisory Group are available on the MBIE website.

For more information about the Matariki public holiday visit the MBIE website.