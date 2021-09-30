Matariki holiday Bill heralds new beginnings - Kiri Allan

|
[ login or create an account ]
He mÄtÄrere te Pire hararei o Matariki o te tÄ«matanga hou
Hei tÄ te Minita tuarua mÅ te Toi, te Ahurea, te Taonga Tuku Iho, a Kiri Allan, kua tata ake te hararei tÅ«matanui tuatahi e aro ana ki Te Ao MÄori ka whÄiti mai ki Aotearoa i te pÄnuitanga tuatahi o te Pire whakanui i a Matariki.
He Pire reorua Te Pire mÅ te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Te KÄhui o Matariki / Te KÄhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill kei te reo MÄori me te reo Ingarihi. Koinei te ture reorua tuarima a Aotearoa me te harikoa o te KÄwanatanga ki te kite i te Pire e tÄpaea ana ki te Whare i te wÄ ki a Mahuru MÄori.
Hei tÄ Kiri Allan, "He tino takahanga te pÄnuitanga tuatahi o te rangi nei ki te ngÄkau pÅ«mau o te KÄwanatanga kia whakaturia he hararei tÅ«matanui hei whakanui i a Matariki. Ko Matariki tÄ tÄtou hararei tÅ«matanui tuatahi e aro ana ki Te Ao MÄori ka noho motuhake ki a tÄtou."
Ka neke te rÄ maramataka o te hararei tÅ«matanui o Matariki i ia tau kia hÄngai ai ki te maramataka MÄori, ka mutu, ka taka tonu ki te RÄmere.
"I te aranga ake o Matariki i tÄnei tau, ka pÄnuitia ngÄ rÄ o te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Matariki mÅ ngÄ tau e 30 ka takoto ake. E mÅhio ana au he tokomaha te hunga e rikarika ana ki te tuatahi o ngÄ Hararei Tumatanui o Matariki Ä te 24 o Pipiri/Hune 2022.
Hei tÄ Kiri Allan, "Ka noho ahurei tÄnei wÄ mÅ te aro atu ki te motuhaketanga o tÅ tÄtou tuakiri kotahi me te hiranga anÅ o te ao MÄori."
Hei tÄ te Minita mÅ te Workplace Relations and Safety, a Michael Wood: "Ko tÄtahi atu tikanga o te taka tonu o te hararei tÅ«matanui ki te RÄmere ko te titiro whakamua a te tokomaha ka kapea i te RÄhinatanga o ngÄ hararei ki a Matariki."
Ko Matariki te ingoa MÄori o Pleiades, tÄtahi kÄhui whetÅ« ka ara ake i wÄ-takurua, me te tohu i te Tau Hou MÄori. Ki Ätahi iwi ko Puanga kÄ tÄnei wÄ o te tau, ko ia te whetÅ« mÄrama taiahoaho kei runga ake i te kÄhui o Matariki ki te taha katau.
Hei tÄ Kiri Allan, "Ka mihi rÄ te ngÄkau ki te RÅpÅ« Arataki o Matariki nÄ rÄtou nei mÄtou i Ärahi. NÄ Ä rÄtou kupu Ärahi i tÄrai te Pire me Å mÄtou whakaaro ki te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Matariki tonu. NÄ Ä rÄtou mahi, me tÅ rÄtou ngÄkau pai ki te tuku i Å rÄtou mÄtauranga, kua noho mai te mÄtauranga MÄori ki te iho o ngÄ whakataunga mÅ te hararei tÅ«matanui hou."
Ka arahina ngÄ mai whakanui i te hararei tÅ«matanui hou e Ätahi uara matua pÄrÄ i te kotahitanga, te whakawhiti whakaaro, te hÄkari, te huihui tahi, me te ngÄkau oho ki te taiao, he wÄ hoki a Matariki mÅ te:
- Whakamaharatanga - Te mahara ake ki te hunga kua riro mai i te aranga o Matariki i te tau o mua atu
- Whakanui i tÄnei wÄ - Te huihui tahi ki te whakamoemiti mÅ ngÄ painga kei a tÄtou
- Titiro ki ÄpÅpÅ atu - Te titiro whakamua ki ngÄ painga ka kawea mai e te tau hou
Ka taea ngÄ tÅ«tohunga a te RÅpÅ« Arataki o Matariki i te paetukutuku a MBIE.
MÅ Ätahi atu kÅrero e pÄ ana ki te hararei tÅ«matanui o Matariki haere ki te paetukutuku a MBIE.
Matariki holiday Bill heralds new beginnings
The first public holiday that distinctly recognises Te Ao MÄori and is uniquely New Zealand is a step closer with the first reading of a Bill to celebrate Matariki, Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Kiri Allan says.
Te Pire mÅ te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Te KÄhui o Matariki / Te KÄhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill is a dual language Bill in both te reo MÄori and English. This is Aotearoa New Zealand’s fifth piece of dual language legislation and the Government is pleased to see this Bill introduced to the House during Mahuru MÄori.
"Today’s first reading is a significant step toward the Government’s commitment to establish a public holiday to celebrate Matariki. Matariki will be our first public holiday that recognises Te Ao MÄori and will be one that is uniquely ours," Kiri Allan said.
The calendar date for the Matariki public holiday will shift each year to align with the maramataka (MÄori lunar calendar) and will always be on a Friday.
"During the rise of Matariki this year, the dates for the Matariki Public Holiday for the next 30 years were announced. I know many people are looking forward to the first Matariki Public Holiday on 24 June 2022.
"It will be a special time to acknowledge our unique, shared identity and the importance of te ao MÄori," Kiri Allan said
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood said: "The public holiday always falling on a Friday will also mean many of those who miss out on the Mondayisation of holidays will have Matariki to look forward to."
Matariki is the MÄori name for the Pleiades, and refers to a cluster of stars that rises in mid-winter, marking the start of the MÄori New Year. Some iwi name this time of year Puanga, after a bright star that is above and to the right of the Matariki constellation.
"We are grateful to have had the guidance of the Matariki Advisory Group. Their advice has shaped the Bill and our views about the Matariki Public Holiday itself. Because of their work, and their willingness to share their expertise, mÄtauranga MÄori has been at the heart of decision-making on the new public holiday," Kiri Allan said.
Our celebration of the new public holiday will be informed by key values such as unity, sharing, feasting, coming together, and environmental awareness with Matariki being a time for:
Remembrance - Honouring those we have lost since the last rising of Matariki
Celebrating the present - Gathering together to give thanks for what we have
Looking to the future - Looking forward to the promise of a new year.
The recommendations of the Matariki Advisory Group are available on the MBIE website.
For more information about the Matariki public holiday visit the MBIE website.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice