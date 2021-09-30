Grey District Council 'opts out' of Governments Three Waters Reform

Thursday, 30 September, 2021 - 08:31

The Grey District Council at an Extraordinary Council Meeting last night, made the decision to oppose of the Governments Three Waters Reform package. Over the last 8 weeks, Council has carefully considered and assessed the package of the Three Water Reforms proposed by the Government and was given until 1 October 2021 to respond. Information has been provided to our community through virtual information sessions, including question and answer sessions and an information flyer which was delivered to households across the district. Residents have been invited to provide their feedback on the reform by either handwritten submissions or by using the online form on our website.

Mayor Tania Gibson said, "The sessions were well received, and the feedback gained has indicated 97% of respondents are unhappy with the proposal and urged us to opt out of the reform. Council resolved that based on the evidence it has received to date, it opposes the Governments proposal to establish the four water entities and removal of three water assets and services from local Councils, and unless significant evidence to persuade it otherwise will at this stage opt out of the reforms"

"We have listened to our community, and we support their views on this important topic. We agree with their concerns about:

the loss of local voice, decision making and ability to meet local needs and aspirations.

The evidence on which the proposal is based is flawed; and

Three water service delivery reform should not take place in the absence of clear regulatory standards, and the framework for financial regulation."

Council was unanimous in their decision to opt out, "we heard the feedback from our community loud and clear and this shows in our decision" said Mayor Gibson.

If you would like to read the full Council report, you can view this here: https://www.greydc.govt.nz/04your-council/agendas-and-minutes/current-year/09september

