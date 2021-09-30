Immigration - Multicultural New Zealand

Thursday, 30 September, 2021 - 16:38

Multicultural New Zealand (MNZ) welcomes and congratulates the Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi for his announcement about one-off simplified residency pathway.

MNZ President Pancha Narayanan says, "This residence path-way for 165,000 onshore applicants will bring reassurance and reduce stress for thousands on work visas who have been caught up in the recent immigration reset due to COVID-19 pandemic and the closed border situation.

"Having a clear and simple immigration policy helps in keeping Aotearoa New Zealand attractive. This policy should help in clearing the record-breaking back-log of applications as declined applicants keep on reapplying due to complex policy structure.

"This policy should contribute to a successful population strategy centred on vibrant regional economies.

We’ll be closely monitoring application processing times to see if they are on target for December 2022", Pancha Narayanan concluded.