Do it for those you love most - Hamilton Mayor

Sunday, 3 October, 2021 - 14:26

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate is imploring Hamiltonians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Do it for those you love most."

Hamilton has been moved back into Alert Level 3 from 11.59pm tonight (Sunday, October 3) following the identification of one positive case in Hamilton and one positive case in Raglan.

"We are back in Alert Level 3 because vaccination rates in our city and elsewhere are simply not high enough yet. That is a fact," Southgate said.

"But the good news is, we can do something about that. Come on, Hamilton. Let’s make this the absolute last time we have to close down our city. For the sake of everyone, please, please get vaccinated and please do it today. Do it for those you love most."

Southgate is already fully vaccinated and said there was nothing to be concerned about. She was very keen to see as many young people as possible, step up, she said.

"I know some people might be worried or hesitant. If you are, reach out to someone with expertise in this area to talk to. If you can’t get to a vaccination centre, ask someone in your bubble if they can take you."

"In the meantime, stay safe and keep others safe. Wear masks. Sanitise. Keep your distance and most of all look out for each other."