ACC launches sexual violence prevention Iinitiative

Sunday, 3 October, 2021 - 05:00

ACC is investing $44.9 million over four years to establish a fit-for-purpose sexual violence primary prevention system, Minister for ACC Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

"Almost a quarter of adults in New Zealand have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, and around one in six people are affected by sexual violence before the age of 18," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"These high rates cannot continue. We need to put in place systems that protect our whÄnau and our future generations.

"The new Te-Tiriti-informed primary prevention system announced today, will provide long-term, sustained investment and enhance our Government’s effort to prevent sexual violence. The package includes $11.715 million of targeted investment for kaupapa MÄori approaches. It will enhance the primary prevention system in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Primary prevention works to address the underlying drivers that lead to violence," Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson said.

"We do this by identifying the systemic causes that lead to sexual violence and changing individual and community attitudes and behaviours.

"The system will focus on more than just violence; it will look at the whole community and address the social drivers that allow sexual violence to occur.

"It will focus on those who are impacted most by both violence and our current response gaps - MÄori, Pasifika, disabled, rainbow, ethnic and migrant communities as well as older New Zealanders - and include a range of initiatives, including education, workforce development, community mobilisation and behaviour change.

"The approach being taken by ACC, aligns with the wider kaupapa of the Joint Venture and soon to be released National Strategy, which recognises that we cannot eliminate violence if we focus solely on response. This is why we are working with communities to develop prevention and healing components to stop violence from happening in the first place," Marama Davidson said.

"ACC will continue to work with the Joint Venture across government, iwi, communities and providers on the design phase. Looking at the most effective and efficient ways of implementing this new way of preventing sexual violence," says Carmel Sepuloni.

"One of the first priorities will be establishing sustainable ways for communities to mobilise and develop a greater understanding of mana-enhancing and tapu enriched healthy, consensual relationships.

"This community mobilisation will help reinforce health relationship education in schools, being led by the Ministry of Education," she said.

"As Treaty partners, ACC will prioritise MÄori and partner with whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and MÄori communities," Associate Minister for ACC Willie Jackson said.

"MÄori are disproportionately impacted by sexual violence and, while many effects are common for all people, MÄori experience sexual violence in culturally distinct ways. This requires solutions that are led by MÄori, with MÄori and for MÄori.

"ACC has been working very hard to address equity for MÄori who traditionally receive less support through ACC. Today’s announcement is another step in the right direction.