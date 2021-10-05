Maori trustee reappointment - Willie Jackson

Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 - 16:09

Minister for Maori Development Willie Jackson today announced the reappointment of Dr Charlotte Severne as Maori Trustee for Te Tumu Paeroa for a term of five years.

The Ngati Tawharetoa, Ngai Tuhoe descendant is a respected scholar holding a PhD specialising in geology from the University of Auckland and was originally appointed in 2018, for a three-year term. Dr Severne is the first woman to lead the organisation.

"Dr Severne is a strong advocate and mentor for assisting Maori asset-owning entities to better utilise science and research to sustainably manage and develop their taonga tuku iho.

"With her wealth of experience in working with Maori business as a science advisor and in governance roles with energy, fisheries and farming entities, including sitting on Lake Rotoaira Trust and Opepe Farm Trust, I am confident her reappointment will continue to enhance the work of Te Tumu Paeroa," Willie Jackson said.

Te Tumu Paeroa provides professional trustee services to the Maori Trustee, who administers more than 90,000 hectares of Maori freehold land and other assets on behalf of nearly 100,000 owners, including Maori trusts and other entities.