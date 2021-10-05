Labour continues to fail - New Conservative

Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 - 18:22

"Labour’s new ‘road map’ to level 3 is more like a treasure hunt, with little treasure to find," states Ted Johnston, New Conservative Spokesman.

New Conservative states that the new Level 3 rules appear to be a political decision to stop loss of public support.

The PM last year appeared to be working for our benefit. The public voted and rewarded her for that.

However, the daily taxpayer-funded propaganda of the ‘Jacinda Hour’ is now becoming tedious, repetitive and seemingly self-serving. Especially as the information could be delivered by the Medical experts in five minutes.

"Loosening Level 3 conditions while there is an increasingly large number of Covid infections shows Labour’s hypocrisy. It has not followed its own epidemiological justification for the use of Covid lockdown levels," says Johnston.

Even Siouxsie Wiles who supported Labour’s use of the covid levels believes that the government was epidemiologically wrong.

Labour has finally realised that the public, and businesses especially, are discontented and losing patience with lockdowns. We have all suffered and lost incomes to a large degree, except for the big banks. And we now see it is likely to continue for at least another four weeks in Auckland.

New Conservative believes that the PM has also lost control of covid enforcement.

The large numbers of people flouting and disobeying the restrictions is increasing. There was a convoy of 50 cars and motorcycles of gang members in West Auckland, and large numbers of people at funerals. Covid has reached the gang community, who are not known for co-operating with rules or the law.

The public protest meeting by 1,000 supporters of Brian Tamaki went ahead even though the police were aware of it. Although a valid protest against the incompetent government, it was however also irresponsible, and had the potential to be a super spreader event.

New Conservative states that Labour’s plan was doomed from the start. Placing the MIQs in the centre of New Zealand’s largest city created a smoking volcano, and we were constantly wondering if it would erupt. Add to that incompetent security and it was not a matter of if, but when, with another recent quarantine breakout from Jet Park..

While Labour is treating the symptoms, it has not treated the cause; the weeping sore of MIQs in the centre of Auckland.

New Conservative sees this failing over Covid, as a continuation of Labour’s record of failure which includes Housing, Mental Health, Poverty and Child Abuse.

Labour has only succeeded in enforcing its ideology as in the Abortion law, Separatism, and the pending Hate laws, Ban on Conversion Therapy, and discrediting of Birth Certificates.

New Conservative is needed in parliament to help provide the voice of good sense, reliability and competence.