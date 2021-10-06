Alfresco dining for Auckland - David Seymour

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 10:45

"If we’re allowed to have picnics in parks with food bought from the supermarket duopolies, then we should also allow restaurants to have alfresco dining," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Jacinda Ardern and her Government’s great plan for Auckland was to stay locked down but with picnics.

"Before lockdown the Government was attacking the supermarket duopoly, under lockdown it's doing everything in its power to protect it.

"This Government just doesn’t understand the pain it is causing businesses. If it’s safer to be outside, then let restaurants who have outside dining open to customers.

"ACT is also calling for the Resurgence Payments to be weekly under Level 4, Level 3 and for hospitality under Level 2.

"This Government preaches about being kind, but it is treating businesses with contempt.

"It’s time to do the right thing, make some practical changes and let Aucklanders enjoy an alfresco meal cooked by their favourite local restaurant of café."