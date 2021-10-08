Now is the time for New Zealand to walk the walk - WWF NZ

Friday, 8 October, 2021 - 10:07

Our Government talks about the need for ambitious climate action but we now need to do more than talk the talk, we need to walk the walk. Currently, Aotearoa New Zealand is at the back of the pack for our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Which is particularly shameful as we have also had the fourth largest increase in emissions since 1990 and sixth highest per capita emissions. https://wwf.panda.org/discover/our_focus/climate_and_energy_practice/ndcs_we_want/

The Prime Minister and Cabinet are currently determining what Aotearoa’s commitment is to reducing our national emissions and deciding on what our new NDCs should be. Currently, WWF rates New Zealand’s NDCs as among one of the five countries with NDCs we don’t want. In 2017, Prime Minister Ardern called climate change "the challenge that defines my generation." However, in order to effectively respond to the challenge we need new NDCs that reflect the urgency of the climate crisis and the little time left we have to act.

"Our current NDCs are a national embarrassment. However, the greater embarrassment is that while we’ve been talking a good game, we’ve made no real effort to meet our promises on climate change policy," says WWF-New Zealand CEO Livia Esterhazy. "For too long, we have been talking the talk but now we need to walk the walk. WWF calls on the Ministers and the Cabinet to step up and deliver ambitious NDCs that invest in Aotearoa and our future. Now, before it’s too late."

There is no excuse or hiding from the facts our current NDCs are highly insufficient to keep global temperatures to 1.5 degrees. We need ambitious NDC that invest in Aotearoa and restore our international reputation while delivering real benefits to our communities and whÄnau. By failing to act to reduce emissions now, we will be locked into a bleak future.

This time calls for urgency and ambition NOW:

â Set an NDC of at least 69%, in the emissions budget format as recommended by the Climate Change Commission.

â Play to our strengths by investing in nature-based solutions through regenerative agriculture by applying a food system approach and blue economy to frame our NDCs. https://wwfint.awsassets.panda.org/downloads/wwf_nature_based_solutions_for_climate_change___july_2020_final.pdf

â Support the international climate finance mechanisms alongside the NDC, without cutting our overseas aid budget.

â Prioritise domestic emissions reductions to reduce reliance on offshore carbon credits.