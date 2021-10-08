MoH’s block on Maori health info an embarrassment - Hipango

|
The Ministry of Health’s decision to go to court rather than handing over patient data to MÄori health providers to help them lift Covid vaccination rates among MÄori is an embarrassment, says National’s WhÄnau Ora spokesperson Harete Hipango.
"I support WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency’s chief executive John Tamihere in his decision to take the Ministry of Health to court for refusing to hand over the personal details of unvaccinated MÄori. It’s a kick up the backside and the Government needs to hurry up and do what they’ve been pressured to do for weeks.
"The facts are clear. MÄori are 50 per cent more likely to die from Covid than PÄkehÄ. Meanwhile, just 58 per cent of eligible MÄori have had their first jab, compared to 80 per cent for the general population.
"The rate of vaccinated MÄori is so low because the Government has ignored advice from those eager to drive numbers up.
"Before vaccines even arrived, National’s deputy leader Dr Shane Reti wrote to Health Minister Andrew Little asking for financial support for MÄori health providers so they could play an important role in the vaccine rollout. It went no further than a conversation until months after, when it was too late.
"National’s ‘Opening Up’ plan clearly sets out how it would resource MÄori to get vaccination rates higher, including resourcing to WhÄnau Ora and MÄori health providers to let them develop programmes that will actually work. It would allow data held by District Health Boards and Primary Health Organisations about patients to be automatically accessed by WhÄnau Ora providers, and would establish a Rangatahi Advisory Group to specifically advise on how to engage with young people.
"Where is the plan from WhÄnau Ora Minister Peeni Henare, whose job it is to protect our MÄori communities?
"In the meantime, we’ll be strongly backing the Super Saturday vaccination event on October 16 but we and Te WhÄnau O Waipareira still have concerns about what it will achieve for MÄori.
"My message to all New Zealanders, especially MÄori, is help drive the numbers up by going out and getting vaccinated on Super Saturday."
