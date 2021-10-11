'ProCare welcomes announcement around mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers"

Monday, 11 October, 2021 - 16:55

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, has today welcomed the announcement at this afternoon’s post-Cabinet briefing that mandatory COVID vaccinations will come into effect by 1 December for healthcare workers.

Bindi Norwell, Group CEO at ProCare says: "This afternoon’s announcement about mandatory vaccines for the healthcare sector is to be warmly welcomed. This is something ProCare has been advocating for in order to protect our doctors, nurses, practice managers and the thousands of patients that enter general practices every year.

"This is about providing certainty for patients and ensuring that we protect some of the most vulnerable patients that our practices see. We also hope that it will mean that patients will feel safe to visit their doctor, rather than putting off a visit until it’s absolutely necessary," she continues.

"It will also provide certainty for the healthcare sector in terms of a legislated approach; so that everyone knows where they stand, what the rules are and that there will be no areas of confusion," says Norwell.

"We also welcome the very clear timelines which were outlined this afternoon, as it will enable employers and practice owners to work with their teams over the coming weeks to meet the deadlines," she concludes.

ProCare will now work closely with its practices and team to ensure everyone understands the requirements and meets the timelines outlined at today’s press conference.