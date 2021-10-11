Mandatory vaccination welcome - booster planning next step - ASMS

Monday, 11 October, 2021 - 16:57

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Toi Mata Hauora says planning for Covid boosters must follow today’s decision on mandatory vaccination for health workers.

ASMS welcomes mandatory vaccination for health workers as a common-sense decision and senior doctors are actively promoting vaccination in their workplaces and communities.

Executive Director Sarah Dalton says there had been some disquiet among senior clinicians about having unvaccinated staff working in our hospitals and health services. "It’s been an added stress in an already stressed environment. This will give everyone working in a healthcare or hospital setting reassurance around their own personal risk and safety".

"We need our hospitals to be as safe as they can be for patients and the people who care for them".

She says the focus now needs to shift to thinking about booster planning for frontline health workers.

"Some of our doctors are beginning to point to international research suggesting that boosters may be needed for those frontline staff who were part of the initial vaccine rollout".

"It’s an issue we intend to bring up with the Ministry of Health this week".