Iwi-led housing solutions build homes for the future - Henare

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 10:30

Whai Kāinga, Whai Oranga will open on 20 October, to receive applications for investment through Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga - Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Te Puni Kōkiri

The $730m fund combines investment from Budget 2021 ($380m) and the Māori Infrastructure Fund ($350m) - the largest investment seen in Māori Housing

Māori Housing Supply and infrastructure investment is across the entire housing continuum with a particular focus on delivering affordable rentals

The Government is committed to the vision that all whānau have safe, healthy affordable homes with secure tenure, across the Māori continuum. Iwi-led housing developments are key to providing more homes for Māori today and into the future.

"The recently announced MAIHI Ka Ora - the National Māori Housing Strategy puts in place a long-term plan to work in partnership with Māori to deliver on that vision by focusing on our shared priorities. One of those priorities identified is the need to grow and invest in Māori housing supply," said Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare.

"In the development of both MAIHI Ka Ora and the Whai Kāinga, Whai Oranga programme Māori were clear that they wanted the Government to create space for Māori-led local solutions - especially when it came to delivering housing at scale," Peeni Henare said.

Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga will see delivery of approximately 1000 new homes, repairs to 700 homes, 2700 additional infrastructure enabled sites and an additional $30m investment to support the Māori housing sector capability.

"The Whai Kāinga, Whai Oranga investment helps create that space to allow Māori housing solutions to thrive," said Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson.

"And together, Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga - Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Te Puni Kōkiri will move at pace to invest in an existing pipeline of Māori led developments and repairs to address immediate need," Willie Jackson said.

Applications to the Whai Kāinga, Whai Oranga will open on 20, October 2021, to provide $730 million of investment and support for Māori to determine their own housing solutions.

"A key aspect is developing new models for working with iwi partners to deliver Māori housing solutions alongside existing channels," Willie Jackson said.

That means funding for additional investment in small scale Māori housing projects including papakāinga, and for additional repairs as well as sector capability funding, and larger scale Māori Housing Supply projects.

"As a result, iwi will achieve greater scale through new models and our work with rōpu Māori will continue. A key benefit of this model is that housing solutions are delivered by those who have the best understanding of the needs of their people," Peeni Henare said.

Whānau, hapū, iwi and Māori housing providers and organisations with housing aspirations can apply for Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga investment through the existing Māori delivery channels. For example, through Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga - Ministry for Housing and Urban Development and the MAIHI partnerships programme or Te Puni Kōkiri and the Māori Housing Network team who are delivering the Papakāinga and housing repairs programmes