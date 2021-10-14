Rapid antigen testing long overdue - David Seymour

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 11:02

"ACT is applauding the Government for introducing rapid antigen testing just seven short months after we first called for it," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"ACT has consistently called for use of better technology during this pandemic. Not only did the Government not embrace rapid antigen testing - it made it illegal to import them.

"In our COVID 2.0 plan, ACT called for the roll out saliva tests and other rapid tests they become available. In June in Parliament, I questioned the Government about why it wasn’t allowing them.

"As usual, the Government has sat on its hands and waited as the rest of the world ran laps around us.

"News today that ‘select businesses’ will now be able to use this technology is a positive step forward. But it should have happened months ago.

"It's time for the Government to finally get real, put the Ministry of Health in its place, and install a multi-agency, public and private sector Epidemic Response Unit that can transparently contract the right technology to respond to COVID."