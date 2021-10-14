Te Matawaka: Greens support iwi led housing solutions

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 12:37

The Green Party’s Te MÄtÄwaka Caucus welcome the Government’s investment into iwi MÄori-led housing initiatives.

"The well-being of whÄnau starts with warm, dry, affordable homes. We welcome today’s announcement as a step in the right direction," says Te MÄtÄwaka Green MP chairperson Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

"The policies of successive governments - including a lack of coordination across agencies and the systemic underfunding of new developments - have prevented MÄori-led housing solutions. As a result of this, MÄori are much less likely to own a home, and iwi and hapÅ« face barriers to housing development on their own land.

"Now that the funds allocated in the Budget are finally available, let’s make sure those funds get to the right places with housing solutions driven by MÄori, for MÄori. A local example is Te Aitanga a MÄhaki Trust who is well underway to deliver 131 relocatable houses to TairÄwhiti in the coming months. This is what honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Tino Rangatiratanga me Mana Motuhake looks like.

"For MÄori, it’s not just walls that make a home. A home is somewhere that is secure and affordable, where we can put down roots, raise our rangatahi, tamariki, mokopuna and manaaki whÄnau who are in need. MÄori know how to achieve that for our people and need to be involved in all levels of housing decision-making and development."

"MÄori and Pacific peoples are the hardest hit by the current housing crisis. Their rate of home ownership is far below that of PÄkeha, having fallen to 31 percent and 21 percent respectively. As a result, they are more dependent on the private rental market and are vulnerable to spiralling rental costs. This leads to a lack of security and makes it harder for whÄnau to put down roots in a connected community," says Green Party housing spokesperson Marama Davidson.

"As part of this Government the Green Party will continue to work with Labour to push for measures to address the housing crisis in ways that meet the intergenerational living needs of our different communities."