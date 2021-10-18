Team NZ must clarify whether it is subject to SFO investigation relation to wage subsidy

Monday, 18 October, 2021 - 16:44

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling for clarity from Team New Zealand on whether it is one of the entities being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office in relation to the wage subsidy.

"Team NZ banked $1.5m from the Government’s wage subsidy, but precisely how it qualified is a real head scratcher," says Jordan Williams, a spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union.

"We understand from a usually reliable source that it is currently under investigation, and is one of those the MSD has referred to the SFO."

"Back in July, Team NZ refused to provide comment to the NZ Herald on how it qualified for the scheme. Three months later, taxpayers are none the wiser."

"Team NZ should put these rumours to bed - front up and explain to Kiwi taxpayers, who incidentally have already been very generous to the team, how its income suffered to the extent as to qualify for the subsidy."